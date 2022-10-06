Pilibhit (UP) Oct 6 (PTI) Police have arrested man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from his village, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, when the girl had gone to relieve herself, the accused took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

However, the girl narrated the incident at home and a police complaint was lodged.

Circle Officer (Puranpur) Jyoti Yadav said a case had been registered and the crime scene inspected. The accused has also been arrested, she added.

The police have registered a case under serious sections and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Yadav said.

