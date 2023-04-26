Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) A middle-aged man attempted self-immolation at a roundabout near the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here on Wednesday, police said.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hazratganj area Arvind Kumar Verma said, "One Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao, poured some flamable liquid over himself before lighting it up in the afternoon in Gautam Palli area."

"He was held and taken to hospital where he is admitted with burn injuries," he added

As per hospital sources, Mishra has sustained minor burn injuries on his arms, back and neck and is in stable condition.

According to police, Mishra, who has a case lodged against him in Unnao last week for threatening to murder a BJP MLA, has alleged that he is being harassed by police over the matter.

"The allegations made by Mishra have been intimated to Unnao police for further action," the ACP said. PTI CDN

