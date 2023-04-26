Aurangabad, April 26: Police detained three men for harassing a woman wearing a hijab who they suspected was roaming with a Hindu man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday. The process to register a case at Begampura police station in the city is underway. A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru, Passenger Jumps From Moving Vehicle To Save Herself.

The viral clip shows some youths accosting a woman wearing a hijab and snatching her mobile phone. The woman is seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone. Police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint, but she refused, the official said. JW Marriott Hotel Staff Accused of Holding Woman Captive for Hours Over Bill Settlement in Delhi, FIR Registered.

"This incident occurred on Monday. The youths suspected that a Muslim woman was roaming with a Hindu man. They followed the woman and harassed her. Police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint after the woman refused to submit a complaint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe. Another police officer said the woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad.