Banda (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a rape and murder case of a 14-year-old girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Additional District Government Counsel Ramsuphal Singh on Sunday said the incident had taken place on October 28, 2016, for which 44-year-old Kais, alias Kallu, was awarded life imprisonment and told to pay Rs 20,000 fine.

Singh said the incident took place when the girl was returning to her village and Kallu, who used to repair gas ovens, raped her.

Fearing that the incident will be revealed, he killed the girl and hid the body at a graveyard.

Singh also informed that after the body of the girl was retrieved, her father registered a case against him on October 30 and Kallu was arrested on November 2.

