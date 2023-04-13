Bhadohi (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday allegedly for uploading a nude video of a woman online, police here said.

Gopiganj police station SP Anil Kumar said they have arrested Mukesh Maurya of Pratapgarh after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint against him for uploading a private video of her online.

Maurya had come in contact with the victim through social media and both used to connect on video calls often. During one such call, he captured nude shots of her and started blackmailing her.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he added.

