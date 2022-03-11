Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man from Azamgarh on Friday for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during election campaigning.

The man identified as Ajay Yadav was seen making objectionable remarks against the two leaders in a viral video.

The police arrested him from Nizamabad on Friday and registered a case under the IT act and CLA act. (ANI)

