Mainpuri (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his friend and four family members before shooting himself dead in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said police received information early in the morning that Shiv Veer Yadav (28), a resident of Gokulpur Arsara, has allegedly killed his brothers Bhullan Yadav (25) and Sonu Yadav (21), Sonu's wife Soni (20) and brother-in-law Saurabh (23) as well as friend Deepak (20) with an axe.

Shiv Veer Yadav also injured his wife Doli (24) and maternal aunt Sushma (35), the police officer said, adding the accused then shot himself with a pistol.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mainpuri and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said.

He added that the reason behind the incident was not clear yet and an investigation was underway.

