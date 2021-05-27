Noida, May 27: Two young men allegedly hurled abuses at a doctor and his staff at clinic in Greater Noida, issued threats and opened fire on Thursday after one of them was told to enter only with a face mask on in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Police said they have arrested the accompanying friend of the key accused, and a manhunt is underway to nab him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said the incident took place in Jarcha police station area in the morning when 22-year-old Parmeet, a resident of Phulpur village, had gone to the clinic for consultation with the doctor. Uttar Pradesh: Goat 'Arrested' for Not Wearing Mask in Beconganj Area.

"He was not wearing a face mask and was told by the doctor and the clinic staff to not enter without a face mask, as per COVID protocols. However, the words of caution turned into a heated argument and Parmeet left the clinic," Pandey said.

"After about an hour, he returned to the clinic along with a friend but this time armed with a gun. They both hurled abuses at the doctor and his staff, issued threats and went outside the clinic where they opened gunshots in the air in rage before leaving again," the officer said.

The matter was reported to the local police and an FIR lodged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the duo, the police said.

While Parmeet is on the run, his friend Rahul who accompanied him during the incident has been arrested and legal proceedings initiated against him, the police added.

