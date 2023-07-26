Hardoi (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bilgram area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they were in a relationship against the wishes of their family members. No suicide note has been recovered from them, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Firing Video: Two Killed, One Injured After Police Open Fire in Katihar During Power Outage Protest.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that their bodies were found hanging from a neem tree in a field belonging to one Raghunath in Mahsonamau village of Bilgram.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Bengaluru: ‘Facebook Friend’ Morphs Doctor’s Photos, Extorts Rs 50,000 From Victim After Threatening To Share His ‘Inappropriate Pictures’ on Social Media.

The SP said that the deceased were identified as Anoop (22) and Ruchi (20), both from Bilgram area. Anoop used to work in Noida, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)