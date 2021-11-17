New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak has been provided a 'Z' category armed security cover of central paramilitary commandos by the Union home ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathak, 57, is the minister for law and rural engineering service and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in the past.

The state minister has been a central security protectee for a long time under different categories.

A central security cover of Z category has been provided to Pathak in Uttar Pradesh after an assessment conducted by intelligence agencies recommended the same to the home ministry in Delhi, officials said.

The assessment was conducted keeping in view the minister's security profile and requirements, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to take charge of this task and deploy its commandos.

A similar security cover given to Pathak by the Uttar Pradesh police will continue, officials said.

About 8-9 armed commandos are deployed with the protectee under the Z category central security cover.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year and cabinet ministers politicians in the state are very likely to undertake extensive travel across the state.

