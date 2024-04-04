Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari claimed that the Samajwadi Party does not have any suitable leader to fight the Lok Sabha polls against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and therefore the candidates were returning their tickets.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "Whether it is SP or Congress party, the reality on the ground is different. When an SP Lok Sabha candidate goes on the ground after getting a ticket from the party, then he fathoms the real truth and what is that? The real truth is people have faith in the Modi government and they trust Modi's guarantee. Hence they (Opposition candidates) are returning their tickets."

He further said that the candidates are worried that not only they would have to face defeat but their security deposits would also be lost.

"In this fear, they are returning their tickets and SP is continuously changing its candidate. SP is confused and it does not have any leader to fight Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The Akhilesh-led party, earlier in the day, replaced Atul with Sunita, wife of former MLA Yogesh Verma, Sunita.

Earlier, unease among local workers of the SP over the choice of nominee for the Meerut-Hapur LS constituency forced the party to rethink its official candidate, Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Thereafter, on Monday late at night, the party replaced Singh with the sitting MLA from Sardhana, Atul Pradhan.

Pradhan, while speaking to ANI, said he humbly accepts the decision taken by the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav."The final decision has been made. There are a lot of twists and turns in politics and real life. I believe in accepting the decision of the party. I accept the decision of the national president of my party," Pradhan said.

Pradhan filed his nomination from the Meerut-Hapur constituency on Wednesday.

In a post on X, earlier in the day, Pradhan said, "Whatever is the decision of National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I accept it. I will soon sit and talk with my colleagues."

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

