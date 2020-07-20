Mathura (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday instructed authorities in Mathura to closely monitor COVID-19 centres for better results and assess the arrangements on a weekly basis to contain the infection spread.

"Officials should redress complaints of COVID-19 patients on priority basis," Sharma said while briefing reporters after a meeting with the district magistrate and chief medical officer of Mathura.

Also Read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The administration has been asked to assess the weekly impact of arrangements that have been made to contain COVID-19 spread in the district, the minister said.

A total of 825 teams have been pressed into service to take up door-to-door screening, the Mathura MLA added.

Also Read | UPSC to Conduct Personality Tests, Interviews for Remaining Candidates From July 20 to July 30, 2020.

Of the 28 lakh people who have been examined in such screenings so far, 1,458 were found to have cold, cough or mild fever out of whom two persons tested COVID-19 positive.

Hypersensitive cases (people suffering from kidney problems, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and heart diseases) are being observed and monitored regularly, he said.

The beneficiaries of old-age pension are also being called for health checkup, Sharma said, while adding that the administration has been instructed to extend all possible help to them.

Complementing medical staff posted at COVID-19 centres, employees engaged for screening, paramedical staff and doctors, the minister remarked that they were no less than God.

He attributed people's cooperation with the government's efforts for better recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India compared to other countries of the world.

The minister urged everyone to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as suggested by the Prime Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)