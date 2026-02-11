Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, marking the day as 'Samarpan Diwas'.

"Today is the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the BJP observes this day as Samarpan Diwas. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy of Integral Humanism, the vision of Antyodaya serves the poor," Singh told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister told reporters here, "The upcoming budget will be historic, it will be for the poor, for the village. It will be for tribals, the poor, educated people, for everyone."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Chaudhary told reporters here, "Today, on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, we all pay our tributes to him. Our party has always observed this day as Dedication Day, and with that same spirit of dedication, our governments are working."

Speaking to the media on the state's budget, Bhupendra Singh said, "The budget will be dedicated to women, the poor, farmers, and youth. It will be a budget that showcases the journey of development that Uttar Pradesh has accelerated over 9 years under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, and the expectations of the people will certainly be fulfilled in this budget."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his death anniversary, remembering him as an unparalleled devotee of the Motherland.

He said his value-based principles and ideas would continue to guide future generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "To the unparalleled devotee of the Motherland, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, respectful homage on his sacred death anniversary. His principles and thoughts, rooted in values, will continue to be a guiding light for every generation of the country."

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with several prominent party members, including MP Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, paid tributes to the late Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. (ANI)

