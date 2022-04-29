Mathura/Bareilly (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Friday visited Mathura and Bareilly respectively, reviewed the implementation of various government projects and received feedback from people.

Maurya, who is the in-charge of Agra division, held a review meeting with senior officials at the collectorate in Mathura.

The state government is fully committed to provide basic facilities to people, he said.

Maurya said benefits of various farmer-oriented schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries and added it is a proof that the "double engine" government -- a reference to the same party dispensations in the state and at the Centre -- was very sensitive and committed to addressing their problems.

The state government aims to integrate those who are economically, socially and academically weak with the mainstream of the society, he added.

The deputy chief minister said the government's stern action against dreaded criminals has sent a message to society that people are safe while criminals are scared under the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

In Bareilly, cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The way Rahul Gandhi had sunk the Congress boat, Akhilesh Yadav is working to put an end to the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed 18 groups, each headed by a cabinet minister, to tour the entire state and hold meetings with leaders and prominent people to know about local issues and review the implementation of various schemes.

He said these ministers will complete a visit of the entire state before the next assembly session.

There are 18 divisions in the state with 75 districts under them.

