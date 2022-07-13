Fatehpur (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a sack here, hours after she was reported missing, police said on Wednesday.

Terming it an incident of kidnapping and murder and ruling out rape, police have detained four suspects.

Also Read | REET Admit Card 2022 Expected to Release Tomorrow At reetbser2022.in; Check Details Here.

A resident of Daulatpur village under Kalyanpur police station area of the district, the girl had gone missing on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The senior officer said the postmortem report has confirmed that her death was caused by a severe head injury and ruled out rape.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi Man Shoots Self To Roll Victim Card After Killing Wife, Relative.

"Divya, daughter of Jitendra, was studying in second class. At 10 am on Tuesday, she left for school but did not return in the evening. The family started looking for her and came to know that she didn't reach school. They then reached out to the local police," Singh said.

The police launched a search and recovered her body stuffed inside a sack kept inside an abandoned room late Tuesday night.

The case has been handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) to identify and track the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)