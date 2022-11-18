Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Two minor sisters allegedly drowned after falling in a well here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Kusumuha village under the Robertsganj Police station area limits, they said.

Station House Officer, Balmukund Mishra, said, "Seema (11) and Sushma (6) daughters of Ramshankar, a labourer, went missing on Friday afternoon.

People later found the bodies of the girls inside the well. A police team recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, it appears that the sisters fell into the well accidentally, police said.

