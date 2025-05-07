Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Prominent Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh commended the Indian armed forces for the precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, terming it a fitting response to the Pahalgam massacre.

They said the action would demoralise terrorist outfits and bring some solace to the victims' families.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, a senior executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the head of the Islamic Centre of India, described Operation Sindoor as a necessary and commendable action.

"After the brutal killing of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam on April 22, the entire nation was waiting for such a decisive action. This will certainly weaken the morale of the terrorists," he told PTI.

The Islamic Centre of India also organised a celebration where children waved the national flag to mark the military success.

All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas issued a statement saluting the Indian armed forces.

"We also congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for taking this bold decision," he said, adding that the entire country was closely watching how the government would respond to the Pahalgam killings.

From Bareilly, All India Muslim Jamaat president Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi praised the operation, saying it sent a strong message globally that "India will go to any extent to protect its citizens and borders."

Razvi said continued crackdowns like this would ultimately uproot terrorism and ensure India's flag flies high. "Pakistan makes hollow threats but doesn't have the courage to face India," he added.

From Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Imam Organisation president Mufti Zulfikar Ali said the precision strikes fulfilled the demand of every Indian.

Qari Mohammad Khalid of the Islamic Pasha Library also congratulated the armed forces and the government for avenging the Pahalgam killings.

Ikrar Ahmed, the president of the Mubarak Khan Shaheed Dargah, said the Indian military enjoys the full support of people across all religions. "This is a time when the entire nation stands united behind our armed forces," he said.

In Barabanki, members of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz celebrated the military operation by distributing sweets and public gatherings, congratulating PM Modi and the armed forces for the successful strikes.

