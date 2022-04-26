Prayagraj, Apr 26 (PTI) Police is suspecting the role of a 'ghumantu' (nomadic) gang in the murder of five people of a family in Khevrajpur village here, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The officer of the Special Task Force (STF) said that after having ruled out angles of enmity, property dispute, and household dispute, the police have zeroed in on the role of a 'ghumantu' gang either from western Uttar Pradesh or from Bihar.

Their suspicion is informed by similar incidents from past executed with same style, the officer said.

He said that a police team has been sent to Bihar, from where last year a number of members of the gang were arrested.

When asked whether any rape charges have been added to the FIR, the officer said that no evidence of rape has been found in the post mortem report. However, forensic reports from samples obtained from the deceased woman's body are awaited.

Five members of a family were killed in the village under Tharwai Police Station area Friday night.

Rajkumar, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Mitakshi, 2, his another daughter were found dead in their home early on Saturday, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar.

The killings had triggered strong reactions from the opposition parties.

The Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation alleging that Uttar Pradesh was “immersed in crime”.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded a thorough investigation of the murders.

The night the killings happened, Rajkumar's son Sunil had been away to attend a wedding.

Sakshi, 5, Rajkumar's another daughter, was in the house at the time of the killings. She survived.

The SSP had earlier said citing the post mortem that the death of all five had been caused by a blow to the head.

There was also a fire in the bedroom, which was put out by the fire brigade, the SSP had said.

A case had been lodged at Tharwai Police Station and seven teams had been formed to investigate the case.

