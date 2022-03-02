Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, pointing out the "difference" between the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and the current BJP rule in the state, said that the illegal weapons were used to scare the people earlier, however, currently, missiles are being made to protect the country.

"Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which was used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

Lauding the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in coordination with the Centre in his five-year tenure, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government has groomed the future of the people of the state.

"The BJP's double engine government has done the work of grooming the future of the poor people of the state by laying a network of expressways, medical colleges and metro all around," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling tomorrow in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state.

Of the total 57 seats, the BJP had swept the last elections in 2017, winning 46 constituencies, while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively.

The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

