Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police seized an illegal property belonging to an infamous mafia in Bareilly, said officials on Wednesday.

As per reports, the house is worth Rs 50 lakhs and is owned by a mafia named Sukhdev.

The officials also informed that the said house was illegally acquired by Sukhdev. His other property worth Rs 2 in the Faridpur area was earlier seized by officials.

"The District Magistrate had previously seized properties worth Rs 2 crore that belonged to criminal Sukhdev and his associates under section 14A of the Gangster Act. The officials also passed an order to confiscate the other properties," said Superintendent Police, (Rural Bareilly), Rajkumar Agrawal.

Sukhdev is a history sheeter and has been booked under seven cases of murder, Gangster Act in Bareilly.

The development came in wake of the state government's ongoing campaign against the land mafia in the state.

Earlier last month, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the people of the government's "zero tolerance against the land mafia".

"Every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, will be dealt with with the utmost sensitivity and prompt action will be taken," CM Yogi UP said while addressing and reviewing the functioning of the urban development departments through video conferencing at his official residence on September 2.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the possession of the house of a poor cannot be accepted at all," he said adding that all the authorities and local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements are not formed anywhere under any circumstances.

"Every colony should have all the necessary facilities," he said further. (ANI)

