Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): In a sensitive move, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday sought a report for the release of very old prisoners and seriously ill convicts serving life imprisonment in the state jails.

For humanitarian reasons, the Yogi Adityanath government is working to relieve the prisoners. Instructions have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to provide a list of such prisoners in all jails in the state within a month. In this regard, the Chief Secretary has issued directives to all the officers, according to a statement

UP government has taken numerous reforms to revamp the prisons of the state. Various measures are carried out at the headquarters level, such as skill development for prisoners and monitoring their human rights

State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra sought for a list of prisoners eligible for early release from the jail authorities.

It has also been instructed that the report of such cases in which a decision has already been made should be sent to the government. Prisoners over the age of 70 or suffering from serious diseases should be prioritized, and all necessary action should be taken to ensure their release within the next two months.

In addition, he also directed the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to establish necessary priorities within two weeks to clear all other pending cases.

However, some caution has also been directed in this regard. It has been asked to set a priority for release in accordance with the rules outlined in the Uttar Pradesh Prisoner Probation Rules and Jail Manual.

Along with this, the statement said several provisions have also been listed to be kept in mind in the event of releasing the convict. For instance, does the crime committed fall under the category of crime confined to the individual without affecting the society at large? Is there any apprehension of the prisoner committing an offence in the future? Is a convicted criminal incapable of re-offending? Is there any meaningful purpose in further detaining the prisoner in jail? And whether the socio-economic condition of the prisoner's family is suitable for premature release of the prisoner? (ANI)

