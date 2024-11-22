India News | UP: Over 100 Monkeys Die of Toxic Chemical, Buried in Pit to Hide Carnage

Hathras (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) More than 100 monkeys perished after inhaling a pesticide sprayed in a food godown and were stealthily buried in a pit, police on Friday said.

On Friday, the bodies of monkeys, buried in a pit, were taken out for a postmortem by a team of veterinarians.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said police came to know about the deaths on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the employees of Food Corporation of India and started an investigation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Stage Set for Vote Counting in 288 Assembly Constituencies Across State, Fate of MahaYuti and MVA To Be Decided.

According to police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect it from insects and rodents in an FCI warehouse on November 7.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas.

When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they saw several monkeys dead.

They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about deaths and buried the bodies in a pit.

The CO said the bodies were exhumed when some Vishv Hindu Parishad leaders came to know about the incident.

As per police count, more than 100 monkeys were exhumed from the pit.

Their bodies were in late stage decay, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)