Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], March 3 (ANI): The UP government led Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accelerated efforts to assess damages caused by hailstorm and rains to crops like mustard, peas, lentils, wheat and gram and between February 19 and 28, and damage to more than 33 percent of crops was assessed in more than 150 villages in six districts.

The survey also revealed about more than 45 percent damage to crops in 13 villages of Pailani tehsil of Banda district and much more damage in three villages of Baberu tehsil.

The Yogi government has instructed the Relief department to pay compensation to all the affected farmers immediately on the basis of the survey report.

According to Relief Commissioner GS Naveen, more than 33 percent of wheat and mustard have been damaged in about 10 villages of Bindki tehsil of Fatehpur.

The assessment of crop damage, including wheat, mustard, gram, peas, etc., has been conducted in 51 villages of Hamirpur tehsil. Similarly, in Jalaun, villages across Jalaun, Orai, and Kalpi have reported a loss exceeding 33 percent for these crops.

Additionally, more than 33 percent damage has been observed in approximately 23 villages of Rasoolabad in Kanpur Dehat and 27 villages in Bilhaur tehsil of Kanpur Nagar. (ANI)

