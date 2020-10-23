Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Three officials have been suspended for alleged malpractices in the procurement of paddy in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate said.

Besides the three officials being suspended, a warning has been issued to 12 officials and "adverse entry" has been made in the service records of three others, District Magiatrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Republic TV Can Use Tagline ‘Nation Wants to Know’ For Now, But Not ‘News Hour’, Says Delhi High Court in Republic vs Times Now Case.

Singh said lekhpals have been assigned to monitor the procurement process in their respective areas and submit report.

The district magistrate warned that stringent action would be taken in case of any laxity in the paddy procurement programme.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console to Support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ & Other Streaming Apps.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Arun Kumar Singh said that instructions have been issued to procurement officials to ensure that small and marginal farmers were not forced to sell their paddy to private traders at throwaway prices.

The SDM requested farmers to approach him directly if they faced any difficulty in selling their produce at mandi.

He told PTI that he had instructed officials to ensure that small and marginal farmers were given priority during procurement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)