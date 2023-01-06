Badaun (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The authorities here recommended the suspension of a Panchayati Raj officer for allegedly sending objectionable messages and audio to a female employee, a senior official said on Friday.

The matter came to light after the female employee, posted as panchayat assistant, had uploaded the objectionable messages and audio sent to her by assistant development officer Panchayat Munish Kumar Saxena on social media, he said.

Saxena, posted in Dahgaon development block in Badaun district, has been found guilty in the administrative enquiry, district Panchayat Raj Officer Shreya Mishra (DPRO) said.

The report of the entire matter has been sent to the higher authorities and the accused has been removed from the concerned development block, Mishra said

The proposal recommending Saxena's suspension has been sent to the higher authorities, he said.

The female panchayat assistant complained about underweiging of ration by a distributor to the ADO Saxena.

After this, Saxena started making phone calls to the woman and sent obscene photos and messages on her mobile phone.

Following this, the female employee posted the audio and message of the conversation on social media and complained about the matter to the higher authorities.

The victim has also threatened to commit suicide if action is not taken.

She also met the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of the district and apprised him about the matter after which the CDO handed over the investigation to the DPRO.

