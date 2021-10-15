Visual of the accused with the police (Photo/ANI)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posing as a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister and cheating people on the pretext of getting their work done.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar Singh, a resident of the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The man used to extort money from the people by pretending to be the state minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We checked his phone and it was revealed that he had duped people by assuring them to get their work done," said the Sambhal Superintendent of Police.

A case has been registered at the Bahjoi police station area under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

