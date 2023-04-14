Kanpur (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has attached 30 bighas (18.5 acres) of land in Unnao district -- estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore and belonging to jailed history-sheeter Ejaz alias Ajjan and builder Wasi -- under the Gangster Act, an official said on Friday.

Both Ejaz and Wasi are close aides of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki.

A flat worth Rs 75 lakh owned by Irfan Solanki's sister-in-law Shaheena Solanki, two weapons and an SUV have also been seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the official added.

The police have also seized two bank accounts of Irfan Solanki's brother.

Immovable assets worth over Rs 90 crore have been attached since February 10, said Pheel-Khana police station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh.

The latest seizure proceedings were conducted on Thursday under heavy police presence, he added.

"We have seized three bighas of land worth Rs 3 crore owned by Ejaz and his son Asad Ejaz and another 27 bighas estimated to be worth about Rs 27 crore owned by Wasi and his son Abdur Rahman. Both are currently lodged in the district jail," Singh said.

The police have also sealed a flat in Ashiana Colony, registered in the name of Shaheena Solanki, he added.

The SUV and two weapons belonging to Irfan Solnaki's brother Rizwan Solanki, who is also lodged in the district jail, have also been confiscated.

Rizwan Solanki's two accounts at a private bank have also been seized to prevent transactions, the police officer said.

Over three dozen properties of Irfan Solanki, Rizwan Solanki and their associates, including builder Shauqat alias Pahelwan, Ejaz, Wasi, corporator Mannu Rahman, former corporator Mohammad Mursaleen alias Bholu, Mohammad Shareef and Israel alias Aatewala, have been identified, the SHO said.

All of them are currently lodged in different jails.

The properties -- identified in the district's Jajmau, Chakeri, Chamanganj, Beckonganj, Gwaltoli and Civil Lines areas -- have been amassed through illegal means and are worth an estimated Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore, Singh said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "We sought help from the Kanpur Development Authority and the Kanpur Municipal Corporation to find details of the properties belonging to the Samajwadi Party MLA and his gang members."

The process of confiscation of properties belonging to Irfan Solanki and his aides began on February 10 when the police seized the Hilal Compound, which houses 27 flats, worth Rs 20 crore in the Jajmau area, he said.

More properties belonging to the Samajwadi Party MLA, his family members, Shauqat and other gang members will be seized in the coming days, Tiwari told PTI.

Irfan Solanki and Rizwan Solanki have been in prison since December 2 for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her land. They surrendered before the police commissioner after being booked for rioting and arson.

A four-time MLA, Irfan Solanki is currently lodged in Maharajganj jail.

