New Delhi, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on several festivals which mark the harvest season or new year in different parts of the country. Puthandu 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Greet People on the Auspicious Occasion of Tamil New Year.

"Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead," he said in tweets.

PM Modi Wishes Citizens on Festivals

Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. pic.twitter.com/d1xFe8HS3U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Have a wonderful Bohag Bihu! pic.twitter.com/ansUPZ9qpN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/P1yTshcfve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Puthandu greetings to everyone. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BR2ZRXlkMg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

He also greeted people on 'Bohag Bihu' and 'Puthandu', celebrated in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.