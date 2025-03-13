Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) With Holi coinciding with Friday namaz, civil and police authorities in Uttar Pradesh have put in place additional security measures to ensure the festival passes off peacefully on March 14, especially in light of certain controversial remarks made by some politicians and a police officer.

With heightened concerns about possible incidents in mixed population localities, police said they have laid out a comprehensive security plan including enhanced patrolling, deployment of surveillance drones and maintaining tight vigil.

Also Read | Gautam Adani in Trouble? Law Ministry Directs Gujarat Court To Deliver US SEC Summons to Adani Group Chairman in Bribery Case, Says Report.

"The police administration across the state is prepared for the Holi festivities. Several rounds of peace committee meetings have been held in all districts across the state," Director General of Police Prashant Kumar told PTI.

"Every measure will be taken to ensure that the celebrations are held peacefully. Police will not allow anyone to disturb law and order in the state," he added.

Also Read | Delhi: Octogenarian Woman Gives New Lease of Life to 59-Year-Old Son Battling End-Stage Renal Disease by Donating Her Kidney, Rajesh Says 'My Mother Gave Me Second Birth'.

The administration of several mosques have decided to cover the mosques to prevent it from being stained with colours.

Officials said police are also keeping an eye on social media to take action against those making inflammatory posts and provocative content that could spark unrest.

Apart from surveillance drones, CCTV cameras will also be deployed to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent any disruptions in high-footfall areas such as markets and festival venues, police officials said.

In addition, police teams will be enforcing prohibitions on public drinking and conduct surprise inspections to curb any potential disturbances.

Some politicians and a police officer in the state made controversial remarks in recent days, suggesting that Muslims should stay indoors till noon or cover themselves when coming out of their homes to avoid any inconvenience during the Holi celebrations on Friday.

State minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad said on Thursday those who have a problem with Holi colours should leave the country.

"People embrace each other during Friday prayers, and they do the same while celebrating Holi. Both are festivals of togetherness, yet some politicians don't want this unity. A certain section is being misled by poisoning their minds, and they, too, are citizens of this country. If they have issues with colours, they shouldn't just stay indoors...they should leave the country," Nishad said.

During a peace committee meeting last week, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary said, "Those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year whereas 'Jumma namaz' comes 52 times a year."

The remarks drew sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the statement and called for mutual respect during the festival, opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai, strongly criticised the officer's remarks and accused him of instigating communal tensions.

At an event of a private TV channel, Adityanath said, "We should respect each other's feelings during festivals. Prayers are offered every Friday, but Holi comes only once a year. The namaz can be delayed, and if anyone is willing to offer Friday prayers on time (normal time of 1.30 pm), they can do so while remaining in their house. Going to the mosque for the namaz is not mandatory."

However, Ram Gopal Yadav and Ajay Rai warned the officer they will take action against him when they come to power.

In view of Holi celebrations and Friday namaz falling on the state day, several mosques across the state, including Lucknow's Eidgah, have shifted the timing of the 'Jumma Namaz'.

The Lucknow Eidgah imam advised mosques to hold prayers after 2 pm, while in Sambhal the time has been fixed after 2:30 pm. The chief mufti of Aligarh, Khalid Hameed, also called for precautions to maintain peace during the festivities.

CM Adityanath praised the decision to delay the time for Friday prayers. "I welcome the initiative taken to defer the Friday Namaz time this Holi," he said at an event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)