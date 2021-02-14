Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two criminals after an encounter near Mirzapur village in Greater Noida.

The encounter took place under Rabupura police station jurisdiction.

The police recovered two cars, three country-made pistols, several cartridges, and twenty thousand rupees from the criminals.

"The Rabupura police injured three criminals in an encounter near Mirzapur village. One of them managed to flee the spot exploiting the darkness. We are combing the area in search of him. We recovered country-made pistols, several cartridges, twenty thousand rupees among many things from them," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, Greater Noida on Sunday.

Singh added, "The criminals have been identified as Sajid, Javed and Furkan. All are residents of Bulendseher and belong to Mewatiyaan Gang. Sajid has 38 cases of loot, robbery, etc. in his name. Javed and Furkan have 25 cases each against them in the state."

"Sajid even has a bounty of Rs 25000 on him. We are totally committed to eliminate the criminals from our area," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)