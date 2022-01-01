New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Eying the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh this year, the four-member committee constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 26 to woo Brahmin voters of the state within a target of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brahmin organizations that have a strong outreach in their regions, according to the sources.

The BJP had constituted a 4-member committee on December 26, 2021. The committee chaired by former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla comprises members Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra, and Ram Bhai Morakiya. The committee has begun its work. The first meeting was held in Lucknow. The second meeting is scheduled to take place on January 4, said the sources.

Their main task will be to keep the Brahmins of their area informed about the BJP's work towards the welfare of Brahmins, including the work done by the government and their future plans.

The BJP has set a target of 25 days to cater to its Brahmin voters. The list of all the assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh has been prepared and on the basis of which, work will be done in all the areas.

Besides the 80 organizations that the party has reached out to so far, it is yet to reach six more organizations that have strong outreach in their community.

According to the party sources, from January 6, BJP will prioritize those assembly constituencies where BJP does not have a Brahmin candidate to inform the people about what all it has done for the community since these constituencies do not have a Brahmin face to spread awareness about the party's initiatives towards the community.

Speaking to ANI, a committee member, Abhijat Mishra, claiming that the majority of the people are satisfied with the work done by the government, said that the party would reach out to the dissatisfied voters "to end their displeasure".

"We have to tell the people about our achievements. The majority of the people are happy with the work done by the BJP government. There may be a possibility that some of them are not pleased, the party will reach out to all the Brahmin voters to end their displeasure," he said.

"There are many such voters who vote for BJP and who selflessly work at the time of elections. They also consider themselves a member of the party," Mishra added.

The committee member further said that it is not necessary that everyone would like the decisions made by the government, but "Matbhed ho sakta hai, manbhed nahi".

"Matbhed ho sakta hai, manbhed nahi. When there is any decision made, it is not necessary that everyone would like it," he said.

Mishra also hit out at the Opposition for "spreading confusion among the Brahmin community about them being displeased with the government and said that it is an environment created by them.

"The Opposition spread a lot of negativity and confusion. They spread the misinformation that the Brahmin community is displeased with the BJP and has united against our party to defeat us. This is an environment created by them," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year. (ANI)

