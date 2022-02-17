Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Ahead of the third phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday announced that the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will extend its support to the Peace Party.

Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi said, "We have decided that Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will support candidates of the Peace Party wherever they'll contest elections (in the state). Similarly, Peace Party will support candidates of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha."

Two phases of the polls in Uttar Pradesh have been concluded, while the people in the state will vote for another five phases of elections. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

