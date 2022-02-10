New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.

Remember that "pahle matdan, phir jalpan" (First vote, then have breakfast), he tweeted.

He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

