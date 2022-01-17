Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, on Monday declared its third list of two candidates.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Clinical Guidelines on Use of Drugs, Therapies.

It announced Vir Pal Rathi's candidature from Chhaprauli and Jaiveer Singh Tomar from Baraut – both seats in Baghpat district, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Additional Security Measures Put in Place for R-Day After IED Recovered in Delhi.

BJP's Krishnapal Malik is the sitting MLA from Baraut, while Sahendra Singh Ramala represented Chhaprauli in the 17th state assembly. Ramala recently quit RLD and joined BJP.

Baraut and Chhaprauli will go to the polls on February 10 and the election results will be out on March 10.

The Jayant Chauahdry-led RLD and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had announced a tie-up in November last year.

The RLD had earlier announced 28 candidates for the polls in the western part of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)