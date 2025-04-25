Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) To enhance consumer convenience, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has fully digitized the process for increasing electric load, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

"This digital transformation is set to streamline the process, making it faster and more efficient for consumers," UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal said during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan here.

Also Read | EPFO News: New Form 13 Software Functionality Will Speed Up Transfer of PF Funds to New Account, Here's How.

The new online system will officially roll out on May 1, with a dedicated portal that will soon be available at www.uppcl.org and the 'Jhatpat' portal, the officer said.

With this system in place, consumers will no longer need to visit departmental counters to request load increases. Instead, they can submit applications directly through the "Load Change Request" link available on the UPPCL website, according to the statement.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2025 Result: Raja Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor, BJP Regains Control of MCD After 2 Years (Watch Videos).

The process will also be available through Jan Suvidha Kendras, it added.

"The processing fee and additional security deposit for load increases will also be paid online. Furthermore, the approval process for bulk load in multi-story buildings and colonies will be fully digitized," it said.

Goyal highlighted that this shift will eliminate the need for consumers to visit offices, ensuring a more timely, transparent, and hassle-free service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)