Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state has received investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit. The Chief Minister was speaking on the supplementary budget during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

"Investor Summits are held everywhere but Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in this direction. Presently, investors from across the country and the globe wish to come to the state. The investment received through the Summit will directly provide jobs to one crore ten lakh youths in UP. Youth will not have to go anywhere seeking employment; instead, the world will come to UP in search of jobs", he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the goal is to achieve ease of living according to the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore population.

For this, it is essential that every youth in the state has employment, that every farmer has access to water in his fields, and that farmers receive fair prices for their crops. Farmers should not be limited only to production but should also have market linkages. To achieve this, we need to move towards Industry 4.0.

"The expressways in UP have become the identity of the state. The Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and the Ganga Expressway connecting the West to the East are being prepared before the Prayagraj Kumbh", he stated.

CM Yogi said that Ballia Link, Chitrakoot Link, Lucknow Kanpur Green Field Expressway, country's first freight village on 100 acres in Varanasi, Film City, Toy City, Handicraft Park, Apparel Park, Logistics Hub in Yamuna Expressway are developing in the state today.

He further added, "In the 1000-acre area between Lucknow and Hardoi, PM Mitra Textile Park will become a hub for textiles. These developments will open up new employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the government had made a provision in the original budget to establish a huge area of development in Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand, which is currently in progress."

The Chief Minister stated that while Noida-Greater Noida has been developed in 33,000 acres in 46 years, the government has advanced the construction of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi.

This area is set to be established in the first phase on 35,000 acres. An airport is also planned to be set up here, marking a new identity for industrialization in Uttar Pradesh, said the Chief Minister.

Recently, the International Trade Show was organized in Greater Noida. The state has introduced the MSME policy, and schemes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana are being nationally recognized. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to provide accidental insurance to people associated with its 96 lakh MSME units, the CM said. (ANI)

