Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,14,270 on Tuesday with 1,455 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,412 with 19 more fatalities, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 22,166, they said.

"The state reported 1,455 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 1,338 people were discharged during the same period," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Nineteen more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 7,412.

The state has a recovery rate of 94.24 per cent, Prasad said, adding that with a fresh wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the health department appeals to people of the state to remain cautious.

On Monday, 87,478 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested till date stands at over 1.72 crore, he said.

Among those infected with the virus, 13.61 per cent are in the age group of 0-20, 47.22 per cent in the age group 21-40, 29.2 per cent in the age group of 41-60, and 9.97 per cent are aged above 60, he said.

Among the fresh deaths, three were reported from Lucknow, two from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi and Meerut among other cities, a health bulletin issued here said.

Of the fresh cases, maximum 202 were reported from Lucknow, 141 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 from Allahabad, 108 from Meerut, 75 from Varnasi, it said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, state capital Lucknow has witnessed 941 deaths, Kanpur has reported 756 fatalities and Meerut 370, the bulletin added.

