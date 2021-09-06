Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 12 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457.

Of the 12 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Amethi, a government bulletin said.

No fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 22,861, it said.

Fifteen patients were discharged Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,86,369.

The active caseload in the state stood at 227 of which 186 were in home isolation, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.85 lakh samples were tested.

So far, over 7.36 crore samples have been examined in the state, it added.

