India News | UP Reports 273 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): As many as 273 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary.

"With 273 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases have spiked to 2,606 in Uttar Pradesh," said Prasad in a daily briefing.

He also said that 3,581 people have been discharged and 165 deaths have been reported so far.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,38,845, including 77,103 active cases, 57,721 recovered/migrated and 4,021 deaths. (ANI)

