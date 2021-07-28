Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Wednesday reported just one COVID-19 death and 89 fresh cases, pushing the overall figures to 22,755 fatalities and 17,08,313 infections, officials said.

The lone death was reported from Kushinagar, the state government said in a statement here.

Of the 89 fresh cases, maximum 22 were reported from Kanpur, it said.

As many as 116 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, taking the number of patients discharged from hospitals so far in the state to 16,84,790, the statement said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 768, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.53 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number to over 6.47 crore, the statement said.

