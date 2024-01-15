Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A retired secretary of a cooperative society was shot dead in Bamiyana village of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, said an official on Monday.

The incident occurred within the limits of Bhamora police station when the deceased, identified as Brahmapal Singh (70), went to check his crops and was shot by the perpetrators.

"We received information that an elderly citizen named Brhampal Singh (70) from the village was found lying near his farm with a bullet injury and he had died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, officials reached the spot of the incident and inspected it," said Rural Bareilly SP, Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

He further said that the process of postmortem and panchayatnama has been initiated and a case is also being registered on the basis of the complaint from the relatives of the deceased.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, a 40-year-old man named Sukhpal was shot dead by unknown assailants while riding his motorcycle near the Naraina roundabout in UP's Dadri.

Sukhpal, resident of Kasna Gautam Budh Nagar, was on his way to visit an acquaintance when he was shot.

According to the police, unknown assailants fired at him, causing fatal injuries.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and immediately transported injured Sukhpal to the nearest hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon his arrival. (ANI)

