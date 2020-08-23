Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Scores of villages in Ayodhya's Rudauli tehsil have been flooded after the rise in water level in Sarayu river which has caused severe distress among the villagers.

A local named Manju from Kathy Majha village on Sunday said, "We are facing a lot of trouble for the past two months. Our home and agricultural land have been damaged due to floods. The water level keeps rising and receding."

Manju said that their crops have been damaged since the start of monsoon and she is finding it difficult to manage to her family of six people.

Another local said the government has been providing help through various means to help them.

Ram Prasad Chaurasia, the village head of Kathy said, "Floods have severely affected our area. We have made shelters home here. We are providing a meal twice a day. We are doing the best we can. The district administration is also helping us." (ANI)

