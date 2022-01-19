Bulandshahr, Jan 18 (PTI) Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a surveillance team recovered Rs 24.50 lakh in cash from a car during a checking in the Sayana area here on Tuesday, an official said.

The official said the amount has been confiscated and deposited in the treasury.

The official said the amount was recovered from the car during a checking as its occupants could not produce any document related to it.

Those travelling in the car were identified as Sherpal and Ravindra, both residents of Aligarh district.

