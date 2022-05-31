Collision between ambulance and canter vehicle in Bareilly (Photo/ANI)

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Seven members of a family died in a collision between an ambulance and a canter vehicle in Fatehganj in the Bareilly district on Tuesday morning.

The ambulance was going to Delhi from Ramamurthy Hospital in Bhojipura, Bareilly, for a patient.

The deceased included three women and four men

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

