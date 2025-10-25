Hathras, October 25: Several people were hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district after reportedly consuming poisonous food on Saturday. According to Dr Rajat from the Community Health Centre in Sikandra Rao, around 11 to 12 individuals were brought in for treatment, with six admitted to the facility. He said all patients are now stable and their condition has improved, adding that preliminary findings indicate the presence of an infectious substance in a food item.

Dr Rajat said, "We received a call regarding 11 to 12 individuals requiring medical attention. All of them were brought in by ambulance and are currently stable after treatment. Preliminary findings suggest that an infectious substance was present in a food item... Six patients have been admitted to the CSC in Sikandra Rao and are now in stable condition. Their health has improved. We have not received any official confirmation regarding the reported death of one woman; all other patients remain stable." Lucknow ‘Food Poisoning’: 4 Special Needs Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick After Having Dinner at Government Rehab Centre; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Several Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Food in Hathras

#WATCH | Hathras, UP: Several persons in critical condition after consuming poisonous food. Community Health Centre Sikandra Rao's Dr Rajat says, "... We received a call regarding 11 to 12 individuals requiring medical attention. All of them were brought in by ambulance and are… pic.twitter.com/KZyvxJ8WV2 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Earlier this month, several people fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a well in Chhindwara's Rajola village, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhruve, said, "We had conducted a check-up of 150 families yesterday. 60 people from 150 families were found suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. We took water samples from the well and found them to be contaminated. Four pigeons were found dead in the well. Immediately we closed the well and today we will change the water of the well with fresh water."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)