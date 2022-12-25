Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25, (ANI): The mortal remains of Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh, who died in the Sikkim truck accident, were cremated with full state honours at his native village Tajpur Adda of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh today.

The mortal remains of the soldier had reached the native village on Saturday. Tourism Minister of Uttar Pradesh Thakur Jaiveer Singh and Regional MLA Satya Pal attended the funeral and offered floral tributes to the martyr. Recalling memories of Bhupendra, his family members including wife and father were in tears. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs and a job to a kin of the deceased. As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Girl Abducted, Raped by Man in Bhadohi; Accused Held.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the car skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. (ANI)

Also Read | China, Pakistan May Jointly Hit Out at India Sooner or Later, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)