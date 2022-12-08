Lucknow, December 8: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes. Mainpuri By-Election Result 2022: Dimple Yadav Takes Unassailable Lead of Over 2.38 Lakh Votes in SP Bastion.

Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10. Mainpuri By-Election Result 2022: Dimple Yadav Takes Unassailable Lead of Over 2.38 Lakh Votes in SP Bastion.

In 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

