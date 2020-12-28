Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang of cow smugglers on Monday with the arrest of 20 of its members.

In a statement issued here, the STF said acting on a tip-off, it arrested the gang members from Kisan Path here at around 6.30 am. Those arrested are Rizvan, Ateet, Shaukeen, Kheejhar, Tauheed, Sadiq, Naim, Riyaz, Saleem, Ayub, Arif, Vais, Yusuf, Rohit, Aadil, Aslam, Fardeen, Aashub, Nazakat and Farman.

The STF said it was getting information that cattle smuggling was going on from different districts of Uttar Pradesh to Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and even to Bangladesh.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at the Chinhat police station, it added.

