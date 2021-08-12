Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested two people allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling and recovered charas worth about Rs one crore from them, officials said here.

On a tip off, Muzahir and Ishfaq were arrested from Seshal trisection in Harfizganj in Bareilly with 100 kg charas worth about Rs one crore in the international market, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

The accused were taking the consignment from Solonuli along the Indo-Nepal border to Shamli from Pilibhit in a truck, the officials said.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he was involved in narcotics smuggling for several years and he used to supply it West UP, Uttarakhand, NCR and Haryana, they added.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

A probe is on in the matter, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)