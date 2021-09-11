Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Three people were killed in lightning strikes in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Dharmendra Prajapati of Bardwara village; Ramautar of Audaha village; and Kailash, a resident of Bhainsoundha village.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Exynos 2100 SoC Appears On Google Play Console.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and Revenue Department officials have been informed about the incidents.PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)